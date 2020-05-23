AEW News: Top Star Withdrawn From ‘Double Or Nothing’ Due To Injury

Britt Baker has been enjoying a run of momentum on AEW Dynamite in recent months, but she will not be a part of tomorrow’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

On Friday, AEW took to Twitter to announce that Baker will be out of action due to a knee injury. Details about the nature of the performer’s injury have still to be confirmed, but the tweet promised that all will be revealed at tomorrow’s show.

Baker was set to face off against Kris Statlander, but she will be replaced by Penelope Ford, who’s been making waves as a heel in her own right. However, losing Baker is unfortunate as she has been featured prominently on television in recent weeks, suggesting that the company had big plans in mind for her at the event.

As documented by Sportskeeda, Baker picked up the injury on the latest episode of Dynamite. She was featured in a tag team match which saw her team up with Nyla Rose to face Hikaru Shida and Statlander. The injury occurred during a spot where Statlander threw Rose onto Baker.

Baker was in visible discomfort after the botch, and her being removed from the pay-per-view has been assumed ever since. Hopefully, the injury won’t keep her on the sidelines for too long, but that remains to be seen.

. @RealBrittBaker is out of #AEWDon due to injury. We will address her status at Double or Nothing tomorrow night. @callmekrisstat will now face @thePenelopeFord Live on Pay Per View. Double or Nothing is available on all major providers, B/R Live and FITE TV – 8/7c pic.twitter.com/xOU4vPSyqy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020

Baker made her AEW debut at last year’s Double or Nothing show, making history as a competitor in the first ever women’s match in the company’s history. While she didn’t win the match, her performance showed a lot of promise.

The wrestler has been a mainstay on AEW television since that show, but she only began to gain real steam when she turned heel earlier this year, on the episode of Dynamite that took place on Chris Jericho’s cruise.

Baker has been incorporating her real-life dentist expertise into her gimmick as well, which has made her one of the most compelling characters on the roster at the moment. While her real-life medical accomplishments have always been acknowledged on television, she’s finally starting to brag about them.

While Baker will be missed, tomorrow’s pay-per-view promises to be exciting. The Elite will take on The Inner Circle, Jon Moxley will defend his World Championship against Brodie Lee, and Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer will compete to become the inaugural TNT Champion. Mike Tyson will also be present.

However, the Casino Ladder Match is highly anticipated as it features a mystery competitor. Given that some superstars have been released from WWE in recent months, there has been speculation of everyone from Sting to Drew Gulak appearing.