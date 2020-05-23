Ana Cheri Puts Curvy Booty On Show In Black Thong Bikini

Ana Cheri tantalized her Instagram followers today with a new photo of herself flaunting her booty. She posed outside in a tiny black thong bikini and paired the photo with a sassy caption.

The model stood with her back angled toward the camera as she placed her left hand on the textured tan wall in front of her. She turned her right shoulder to the side and raised her right knee to emphasize her derrière.

Ana’s swimsuit was only partially visible, thanks to the angle of the shot, but it was possible to make out that her bikini top was so small that her sideboob was partly showing. Her bottoms had a high-waisted fit with long side ties that fell down the side of her hips.

Ana wore her hair down and accessorized with a green-and-white graphic scarf with a gold chain design. She gave a slight pout with a hint of a smile, and her makeup application seemed to include purple eyeshadow, long dark lashes, and glossy pink lipstick. It looked like she also wore dark liner on her lower lids and a little blush. The only visible piece of jewelry was a ring on her left hand.

The image was taken on a sunny day and the bright light left her skin glowing. In particular, her booty and arms glowed in the shot, although her face was in the shadows.

Ana also noted in the caption that she has an OnlyFans account. She tagged herself but didn’t share a geotag.

The photo has received a lot of attention so far and has racked up over 37,900 likes in the first 25 minutes since it went live. Her many followers headed to the comments section to leave compliments.

“So cute honey!” gushed a social media user.

“Beauty and perfection in this picture,” declared a second admirer.

“You have such a great body!!!” exclaimed another fan.

“I mean wow booty goals!” wrote a fourth supporter.

Ana rocked another bikini in an Instagram video that she posted yesterday, and it featured a minuscule top that only covered the top half of her chest, leaving her underboob and cleavage on display. Her bottoms had thick straps that rested high on her hips and she also sported a neon orange cover-up skirt that she tied loosely in the front. She wore her hair down and smiled flirtatiously throughout the clip as she tugged at her outfit.