Devin Brugman Enjoys A Bubble Bath In Newest Instagram Post

Over the past few days, Devin Brugman has been sharing Instagram updates with a geotag that revealed that she was at Big Bear Lake in California. And in her newest post from today, she shared a sexy bubble bath pic as she seemingly enjoyed some rest and relaxation.

The model was photographed sitting down in the cream tub with bubbles all around her. She sat up with her knees in the air and hugged her legs with her left hand. She placed her other hand by her forehead as she tilted her head to the side. Her eyes were closed and her drenched hair was slicked behind her ears.

The bubbles helped to censor her bare chest, while smaller ones also covered parts of her arms and hands. However, her inner wrist tattoo peeked through on her right arm.

It looked like Devin’s makeup application included dark purple eyeshadow and red lipstick, and she accessorized with thin hoop earrings and a charm necklace.

Behind her was a half-wall with tile and wood accents, and further beyond that were large windows with a view of the lake and mountains. Although the view was washed out, thanks to the bright sunlight, it was apparently a sunny day with clear skies when the photo was taken.

The tag noted that she was at the Waterview Retreats, an Airbnb property. It looks like Devin is taking it easy during her getaway as all of the photos from the trip so far have been of her relaxing.

The update has been liked over 10,500 times so far. Many people stopped by the comments section to react to the new photo.

“So gorgeous your photos give the best inspo,” declared an admirer.

“Peaceful and calm, great way to end the week!” exclaimed a second fan.

“That sounds really good right about now,” wrote a third social media user.

Others were curious about what happened behind the scenes.

“Who takes your pictures? @devinbrugman,” wondered a curious follower.

Devin was also featured on Monday Swimwear’s Instagram feed today, as she was featured posing outside in a bikini. She laid on a large white beach towel on a manicured lawn and propped herself up on her elbows. She bent her knees slightly, allowing her to put her abs and cleavage on display. She wore her hair in a loose, casual bun and rocked dark sunglasses. Beside her were a few personal items and a wooden cutting board.