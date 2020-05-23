Amanda Trivizas Crouches In Sexy Orange Snakeskin-Print Outfit

Amanda Trivizas has been keeping her 854,000 Instagram followers updated on her life with a variety of new snaps, and in her newest share from today, she showed off her booty in a sexy orange outfit. There were two images in the series, and the second one was arguably the more revealing.

In the photo, the model crouched on the ground in her heels and showed off her booty. She propped out her right foot and glanced over her left shoulder at the camera with a coy expression as she placed her right hand by her lips.

Her outfit consisted of a crop tank and tight pants, and they were both in the same matching snakeskin-print. The fabric also glistened in the light, making it even more eye-catching. She completed her look with a pair of sandals with clear heels and a pair of earrings.

Amanda wore her hair down in a heavy side part and her curly locks fell down her upper back. Her makeup application seemingly included dark purple eyeshadow with silver highlights under her brows, tons of dark blush, and bright pink, glossy lipstick. She also rocked a white manicure that peeked through in the shot.

She posed in the middle of a small sidewalk with manicured lawn and trimmed trees on either side. It was night-time and the yard was well-lit. Amanda, on the other hand, was also drenched in bright lighting thanks to the ample use of a flash.

The update’s geotag noted that she was in Phoenix, Arizona, and the picture set has received over 31,100 likes so far. Her many admirers took to the comment section with their compliments.

“Both the outfit and the color look fabulous on you,” gushed a follower.

“And just like that, friday became way better!” exclaimed another fan.

Others responded to her caption.

“Your side any time. Idc if you’re in the wrong,” declared a third devotee.

“Whichever side you are on!! So I’m gonna go with every side of you,” added another social media user.

In addition, the stunner showed off her incredible figure in another Instagram photo that she shared on May 9. That time, she rocked a see-through crop top with a large, horizontal cutout in the center. The cut of her top allowed her to flaunt her underboob and her nipples peeked through under the zebra-print design. She also wore a pair of low-waisted white pants and posed facing the camera straight-on with her hands placed behind her head.