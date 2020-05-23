Mackenzie McKee Pushes Back: ‘Teen Mom’ Didn’t Say Estranged Husband Josh Was ‘Cheating, She Insists

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom doesn’t want people to make any assumptions regarding what prompted her to end her marriage. The mom of three announced earlier this week that she was done for good this time, she took to Twitter on Friday evening to add some clarity and context.

Earlier this week, Mackenzie shared a post on social media telling Teen Mom fans that her marriage to Josh was over again. This is not the first time the two have separated, but she insists there will be no reconciliation this time. She explained that she had learned that Josh had been in very close contact with her cousin Ashley, someone to whom she was quite close.

Mackenzie said that once she looked at Josh’s call and text logs, she saw one number pop up hundreds of times so she felt that this was “obviously another affair.” Now, however, Mackenzie said via Twitter that she is taking issue with the wording some others are using in reference to this.

“I never used the word ‘banging’ or ‘cheating’ please stop stalking and digging for relatives and invading privacy. Josh was texting and calling her for advice on how to handle me and to me that was wrong on both ends and enough to walk away. Now let’s all move along,” Mackenzie tweeted.

When one person replied to Mackenzie’s tweet and noted her earlier phrasing of how this was obviously another affair, the Teen Mom added a bit more.

“They refuse to call it that. But I do think an emotional affair is a thing. I do not go to men for marital advice. Unless a counselor,” Mackenzie said.

Someone else questioned whether this was the whole story, thinking that there must have been more. The Teen Mom star said that to her, this situation with Josh and her cousin Ashley was a big deal and she noted it was being done behind her back. She also seemed to concur that he was telling Ashley more than he should have been.

It looks like Teen Mom fans have a variety of opinions on this situation now that Mackenzie says that it was an emotional, not a physical, affair. In her original social media post, she detailed that many of the hundreds of contacts between Josh and Ashley took place in the wee hours of the morning or when he’d told his wife he was fishing.

Whether Teen Mom fans agree with her decision or not, Mackenzie makes it clear in her new Twitter replies that she believes this was an emotional affair and that it was wrong. Will she stick to her resolve and permanently end this marriage to Josh? Fans will certainly be keeping tabs on her social media posts to see what comes next.