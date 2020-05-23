Vanessa Bohorquez Rocks A Black Mesh Bodysuit, Ditches Undergarments In New Steamy Photograph

Venezuelan model Vanessa Bohorquez took to her Instagram account on Friday and wowed her 2.2 million fans with a set of skin-baring photographs.

In the snaps, she could be seen rocking a black bodysuit made up of mesh fabric. The sexy garment featured long sleeves, a high-cut design, and glittery dots all over it.

She left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers by ditching her undergarments, thus displaying her breasts and a glimpse of her nether region. Even though she censored her breasts with her hands, she still flashed major skin to tease her fans. That’s not all, but she also put her sexy thighs and peachy posterior on full display in the second and third pics. The risque snaps can be viewed on Instagram.

In terms of her beauty looks, Vanessa appeared to have worn minimal makeup. She apparently applied some foundation, opted for a light-pink lipstick, and seemingly finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

She wore her blond tresses down and cascaded them over her back. As for accessories, Vanessa opted for a pair of gold hoop earrings and a dainty ring in her left hand.

The photoshoot apparently took place in Vanessa’s home. In the first snap, she could be seen standing next to a window. A brown wooden shelf could also be seen in the background. To strike a pose, she covered her nipples with her hands, slightly puckered her lips, turned her face to the left, and looked outside the window.

In the second pic, she could be seen lying sideways on her bed, she stuck her booty out and flashed her sexy thighs. She held her cellphone in one hand, kept the other hand under her chin, and seductively parted her lips. In the third and last photo, Vanessa could be seen lying over her belly and looking at her phone, while she put her pert derriere on full display.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy ensemble was from Lingerie Shop Pty. Within six hours of going live, the snaps amassed more than 84,000 likes. That’s not all, but many of Vanessa’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted above 1,600 comments.

“Wow, you are one sexy woman. Love you so much” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn, your body is the epitome of perfection!” another user chimed in.

“Without a doubt, you’re the sexiest woman on Instagram,” a third follower wrote.

Whether she wears lingerie, bikinis, a glamorous dress, or her gym clothes, Vanessa always looks amazing. Not too long ago, she shared a set of snaps in which she could be seen rocking a gray bodysuit that featured a thong-style bottom and a zipper closure in the front, one that allowed her to flaunt major cleavage.