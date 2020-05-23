Jenna Bush Hager Remembers Former White House Employee Who Died Of COVID-19

Wilson Roosevelt Jerman was someone that Jenna Bush Hager "loved very much."

Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of the fourth hour of the Today Show, took the time on Thursday to recognize Wilson Roosevelt Jerman who passed away of the coronavirus. Jerman was a former White House employee that spent many years with several different presidential families, according to Today.

Jerman spent 55 years working at the White House. He began his career there as a cleaner and later took on the position of a butler. Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of former President George H.W. Bush, got to know Jerman quite well when she was younger and considered the White House home. In fact, she said that it was because of people like Jerman that the infamous residence felt like home at all.

Hager described Jerman as “someone that I loved very much,” explaining how much the man’s friendly demeanor meant to her.

“Wilson started at the White House in 1957, during the Eisenhower administration, and he continued to work through President Obama’s term. He was the loveliest. I think ‘lovely’ is a word that can kind of be overused, but … he was always smiling. You know, it’s interesting because people will say, ‘Gosh … how was the White House? Did it feel like home?’ And the reason why it felt like home was because of people like him.”

Hager recalled that Jerman left a lasting impression upon her and her twin sister Barbara. When the time came for them to leave the White House, they showed Michelle Obama and her two daughters, Malia and Sasha, around the residence. She recalled telling the Obama women to try to get to know the staff members as they would, over time, become like family members.

“We loved him. He was beloved by my family, and he will be so missed,” Hager concluded of her tribute to Jerman.

Jerman passed away at 91-years-old after contracting COVID-19. Even though his name was not one that many people around the nation recognized, he meant a lot to not only Hager and her family, but a total of ten other first families. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush issued a statement regarding his passing, recalling how much he had meant to their family.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hager and her co-anchor Hoda Kotb have been doing a virtual show since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hager has been working from home while Kotb has remained one of the few people in the studio.