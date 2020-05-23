Stassie Karanikolaou Stuns In Multiple Savage x Fenty Lingerie Sets

Stassie Karanikolaou wowed her 8 million Instagram followers with two of the latest uploads on her Instagram story, each video clip displaying Kylie Jenner’s best friend clad in different sets of lingerie. The bra-and-panty sets were both Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand, for which Stassie is an ambassador.

In the first video, the model sported a black bra that showcased her voluptuous bust and ample cleavage. She paired the top with a scalloped black thong that dipped low on her abdomen and rode up high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and exposing her navel. The lingerie showed off her toned and taut midriff.

Stassie leaned against a doorframe in the clip, tugging on the bra and underwear as she spoke about the undergarments. The flash on her phone shone brightly as she zoomed in on herself.

“I love this bra. It makes me feel very secure and supported,” she said in the footage. “This little matching thong is very cute.”

In the second video, Stassie once again leaned against the white doorframe, this time rocking a different bra and panty pairing.

The bra in this set looked more like a sports bra, showcasing a little less of Stassie’s décolletage than the first one. The top was gray with a swirly design in black, a pattern that was mirrored on the underwear.

The panties rode up high on her midriff, nearly covering her belly button.

“And this little mesh set is so comfortable,” Stassie told viewers.

She played with and pulled at her ponytail in the clip, then tugged at her bra. She tilted her head and smiled a close-lipped grin.

Stassie wore her hair slicked black into a single braid, which was secured at the bottom with a black hair tie. Her roots were a light brown, while the ponytail was a platinum blond, giving her tresses a two-toned effect.

She appeared to wear her nails in a French manicure. She sported her ever-present gold Cartier “Love” bracelet. Her wrist tattoo was also exposed.

Stassie seemed to be fresh-faced, opting to let her natural beauty shine through.

As Stassie fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares sultry snaps on her Instagram grid and Instagram story. She recently uploaded even more Savage x Fenty content, including a shot of her in a black cut-out bathing suit from the brand.

Previously, she posed in a tie-dyed thong bikini that showed off all of her curves.