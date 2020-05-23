Jessica Weaver Pulls Up Her Shirt To Flaunt Underboob & Chiseled Abs While Wearing Booty Shorts

Jessica Weaver let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram upload on Friday. The sexy model stunned as she showcased her gym-honed curves in a revealing ensemble.

In the stunning video, Jessica is seen rocking a light blue t-shirt that she had pulled up to expose her underboob. She also showed off her chiseled six-pack abs in the process.

She teamed the top with a pair of royal blue booty shorts that fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips. She folded down the waistband of the garment to expose even more skin. Her long, lean legs were also on full display. She accessorized the laid back style with a jeweled bellybutton ring in her navel.

Jessica stood in her kitchen as she interacted with her adorable puppy dog. She also shook her hips back and forth in the clip while she placed her hands on her chest and smiled into the camera. In the background, a table and chairs could be seen.

Jessica had her long, blond hair pulled up into a bun, which rested high on top of her head. She held in place using a bobby pin.

She also opted for a natural makeup look in the video. The application seemed to include long lashes and a light dusting of eye shadow, as well as darkened, defined brows.

She appeared give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with some light pink gloss on her full lips.

Jessica’s over 9.4 million followers went wild for the video. The clip was viewed over 80,000 times within the first 10 hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 1,000 messages.

“So very beautiful and sexy lady,” one follower declared.

“I love you so Beauty,” another stated.

“You look amazing babe! Keep up the good work,” a third social media user wrote.

“Those abs looks stone cold solid,” a fourth comment read.

The model is often seen flaunting her enviable curves in tiny little outfits that leave little to the imagination. She’s been seen sporting tiny tops, sexy lingerie, and racy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently delighted her followers when she rocked a pair of unbuttoned denim shorts and a tiny pink tank top. To date, that post has raked in more than 43,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.