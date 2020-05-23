Jill Duggar Posts Some Family Photos And Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Husband Derick’s Mustache

Jill Duggar is certainly no stranger to social media. She frequently shares pics of her family of four and her recent Instagram snaps shows how much love she has for them. The former Counting On star also revealed that her husband, Derick Dillard, is still sporting his fairly new mustache and fans have a mixed bag of reactions to it.

In the series of four Instagram photos that Jill posted of her family on Thursday, two of them have Derick in them. One is of him and his famous wife sitting outside together enjoying the nice Arkansas weather. Jill indicated in the caption that they were expecting rain a little later in the day, so they all decided to get some fresh air while they could. Derick had a laptop in front of him, but he took time out to smile for the camera. He was wearing a simple grey t-shirt and sported reading glasses and, of course, his mustache. There is also a second snapshot with an up close view of Derick and his facial hair.

Many of Jill’s 1.6 million followers took to the comment section to give their opinions on his new look. Some were not too keen about it.

“I love you guys, but Derrick’s mustache need to head back to the 70’s!” one person said.

“Oh no no to the mustache,” another fan commented.

However, there were a handful of Duggar fans who loved his new look.

“I don’t typically like mustaches, but I think it suits Derrick very well!” another Instagram follower said.

Derick has had the mustache at least two weeks as Jill had posted a new selfie with the two of them. Fans were surprised then by the new look. It also didn’t sound like the mom of two was a huge fan of the mustache either.

In the one picture, Jill Duggar is seen just chilling beside her husband wearing a white shirt with flowers imprinted on the front. She appears to have had on a fabric head scarf wrapped around her hair to keep it away from her face. Her nose stud is also visible.

In the other two snaps are Israel, 5, and Samuel, 2, as they were also enjoying the outdoors. The elder son seemed to be making a silly face in one photo, while his little brother may have been riding a bike, as he was seen with a helmet on his head.

The Dillards have had a lot more time to spend together as a family since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Derick just finished his second year of law school and is now able to spend the summer with Jill Duggar and their two boys.