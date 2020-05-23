WWE News: Huge Title Match Announced For ‘Backlash’

WWE superstar Braun Strowman is no stranger to overcoming huge hurdles, but his Universal Championship defence at the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view will see him face the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions in a Handicap Match.

As noted by WrestleTalk, Strowman accepted a challenge from The Miz and John Morisson on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. While the match hasn’t officially been set in stone yet, all the signs point towards it happening.

The match came about after Strowman and The Miz faced each other on this week’s show. However, Morisson made his presence felt during the fight, and he informed Strowman that he was lucky to pick up the win in last week’s tag team match, which saw “The Monster Among Men” team with Otis to take on the former champions.

A match against The Miz and Morisson will add an element of prestige to Strowman’s championship, should he win the match. When he won the title from Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, he did so as a last-minute contender. Roman Reigns was originally scheduled to challenge the Hall of Famer, but he withdrew from the event and Strowman was brought in as a substitute.

Strowman has won more than a few Handicap Matches in his career thus far, but overcoming two superstars of this caliber will be a huge victory for the performer. Strowman is expected to win the match, as WWE is unlikely to put the title on a new champion so soon — especially considering Strowman won it from a superstar who had only been the champion for a few weeks.

Of course, Strowman previously lost his Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn in a Handicap Match, so a victory for him isn’t a sure-fire bet. Anything is possible in WWE, and the company has been known to flip-flop between champions on several occasions.

Strowman will also be worried about Otis cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase, which makes him eligible for a Universal Championship opportunity at his convenience. A Handicap Match will put Strowman at a disadvantage, which will be a perfect time for Otis to take his chance.

Otis and Strowman have also been allies recently, and Strowman has stated that he’s keeping an eye on the number one contender. WWE has already teased a possible dissension between the pair, but it’s highly likely that the company won’t push Otis as a main event star this early into his contendership.