’90 Day Fiancé’: Ash Naeck And Avery Warner Discuss The Next Steps In Their Relationship

As this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days comes to an end, fans will finally get to see how Ash Naeck and Avery Warner plan to keep their relationship going despite the distance between them, according to report from E! News.

Ash and Avery met online and the attraction was instant, but it wasn’t enough to keep their relationship going smoothly. During their nine months together, the pair broke up several times, but Avery still decided to travel to Australia to meet her man. After getting to Australia, Avery realized there were some things about Ash that she didn’t quite like, including his stance on gender roles and the fact that he only worked with women as their relationship coach. As the season continued, the two talked about relocating Ash to the United States, but after meeting his son, she decided it might not be the best time. Avery also met with Ash’s ex-wife, who told her that she wouldn’t be okay with her son moving to another country while he was so young.

As the couple prepared to say goodbye, they tried their best to figure out how to keep their relationship alive with the distance between them.

“I have so much love for him, but he has his son here and it does kind of worry me in the back of my head that he doesn’t even realize how hard it’s going to be moving forward for us,” Avery told the show’s cameras in a sneak peek for Sunday’s episode.

Ash said he didn’t mind traveling back and forth to America, but had to wait on his Australian passport to be approved. He reminded her that he is not originally from Australia and this process could take anywhere from three months to one year. Needless to say, Avery wasn’t thrilled by the news and based on the fact that she isn’t currently in a relationship with Ash, it could mean that the distance was just too much for the couple to handle.

But while they might not be together, Ash and Avery still seem to have a solid friendship between them. Earlier this month, Avery’s ex-husband allegedly insulted her on social media and Ash was quick to defend the woman he once dated, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“I don’t know the ex-husband but I know Avery, and I have seen her care, love, support, and fight for her kids. I can share that she is an outstanding mum, conscious, caring [and] always putting her little one first,” Ash wrote in Avery’s defense.