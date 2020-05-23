Kevin Hart Admits That Quarantine Has Allowed Him To Be Truly Present Throughout His Wife’s Pregnancy

Kevin Hart admits that the quarantine has allowed him to experience second hand what a woman goes through during pregnancy.

Comedian Kevin Hart admits that quarantine is the first time he’s ever been truly present during his wife’s pregnancy. Hart has two children from a previous relationship and one child with his current wife Eniko Parrish. However, this is the first time he’s been around for the entire pregnancy and been able to see all that a woman goes through, according to Entertainment Tonight.

During a recent interview, Hart acknowledged that going into quarantine in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has had its upsides for him personally. It has caused him to slow down because he is no longer traveling around the nation for work. As a result, he’s been able to support Parrish in the way she deserves during this pregnancy.

“You don’t wanna see anything happen where people are losing their lives, where it’s a catastrophic moment. The best thing is just continued time with my wife and my kids, actually sitting down, actually being home, being present. It’s been unreal. Through any pregnancy with my wife, now my ex-wife, I was always on the go. So I have never been there consistently through the stages of growth throughout the months… I have never been there to see the progression and the mood swings and really be there.”

All the extra one-on-one time Hart has had with his wife has allowed him to also see the less than glamorous aspects that come with pregnancy, as well as the affect it can have on a woman’s mood. He admitted that there are times he and Parrish can get on each other’s nerves. He has learned that it is during these times that it is best to make himself scarce.

It’s during these times that he has found it best to “shut up” and do “as I’m told,” he joked.

Doing as he’s told takes various forms. It at times includes going out to pick up ice cream for his pregnant wife or even participating in TikTok videos without complaint. He has even allowed his wife to start covering up his graying hair using hair dye, noting that his family deserves to see him as the best that he can possibly look.

Hart went on to say that even though he never expected to have this many children, he’s excited about becoming a family of six.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Parrish and Hart revealed this past Mother’s Day that they would be welcoming a new member into their family.