Jamal Adams Reportedly Not On Trading Block Despite Contract Impasse

The New York Jets have no intention of trading Jamal Adams, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.TV, despite the two sides reaching an impasse in contract negotiations. The reporter said sources told him the team still believes it will sign the defensive back to a very lucrative deal soon. The sources also reportedly told the reporter they expect the eventual contract will make Adams a “Jet for life.”

Vacchiano said the Jets have always planned on offering Adams a contract that would keep him in Gotham for the rest of his career. The player’s side has become frustrated with the pace of talks.

The Jets reportedly reached out to Adams shortly after the draft. The team wants to wait before they sign a long term deal. Adams, on the other hand, wants his money as soon as possible.

Vacchiano claimed the impasse is really about a disagreement on how fast things should move. Because of the dispute, rumors started up that the Jets were listening to other teams about a trade. As The Inquisitr reported earlier, even those rumors said any asking price for Adams was going to be steep.

The analyst said even if there was interest in acquiring Adams, the Jets haven’t had any serious discussions with other franchises. The analyst said that could change if the current impasse gets any more significant or more prolonged.

The defensive back is angry enough that a deal hasn’t gotten done yet, according to Vacchiano that he’s; sitting out the team’s voluntary meetings. Some around the team believe he could also skip training camp, whenever that begins.

The analyst said the Jets believe they hold all the cards, so they aren’t worried about a potential holdout. Adams is signed through the 2021 season after the team picked up his fifth-year option. The Jets reportedly know the defensive back wants to be the highest-paid player at his position. Insiders around the team believe it will eventually give him that honor. That would mean he’d be getting more than $14 million per year. He’s slated to make $3.5 million in 2020 under his current contract.

Vacchiano said he believes this is all about the timing of an agreement. The Jets don’t want to give in on such a big raise so early on. He added even if the two sides can’t agree before the regular season begins, the front office isn’t interested in dealing one of the best defenders in the NFL, without getting an offer they simply can’t refuse.