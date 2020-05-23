The Family Of Jennifer Dulos Releases Heartbreaking Statement Nearly One Year After Her Disappearance

It has been nearly one full year since Jennifer Dulos disappeared and her body has still not been found.

On May 24, it will have been one full year since Jennifer Dulos of Connecticut went missing, leaving five children behind. As the anniversary of her disappearance approaches, her loved ones released a heartbreaking statement regarding the status of her case, how her children are doing now, and how much they miss her, according to Eyewitness News 3.

The primary suspect in Jennifer’s disappearance was her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, who was charged with her murder. However, Fotis took his own life in January through intentional carbon monoxide poisoning. Thus, Jennifer’s family still have many unanswered questions about what happened to her and where her remains are.

Even though Jennifer’s loved ones are suffering because of their loss, they find comfort in seeing her through her five children, the statement explained.

“We miss Jennifer beyond words. The ache of her absence doesn’t go away. Countless questions remain unanswered. The brutality and inhumanity of her death and disappearance continue to haunt us, without subsiding. But the earth keeps spinning, and somehow an entire year has elapsed. We can see it, and measure it, in the growth of her children, who are taller, stronger, wiser, and more like their mom every day. And we continue to see and sense her in their expressions, their gestures, their laughter, their hugs.”

The children all currently reside in New York with their grandmother — Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber. Farber received custody of the children after Fotis was charged in connection to her disappearance.

The statement went on to note that the media attention regarding Jennifer’s case seems to have faded due to the coronavirus pandemic which has taken priority as it affects the entire globe. Nevertheless, they know that Jennifer’s case has not been forgotten and they are still as committed as ever to finding answers. Jennifer’s family and friends expressed their appreciation toward the Connecticut State Police and New Canaan Police who have worked hard to find out the truth. They also shared their hope that Jennifer’s case will help shed light upon domestic violence and will encourage others to support women’s shelters that help these vulnerable victims.

“She was gentle, kind, brilliant, and courageous, and we still cannot believe she is gone,” the statement concluded.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Fotis’ former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, has also been charged in connection to this case. She was charged with tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation. Earlier this week, she released a statement of her own and professed her innocence.