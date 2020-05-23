Dak Prescott Rumored To Have Offer From Cowboys That Would Make Him Second Highest-Paid QB In NFL

Dak Prescott doesn’t have a deal in place with the Dallas Cowboys, but that hasn’t stopped rumors from flying around about what he’s been offered. One day after a report said the quarterback turned down an offer that would have made him the highest-paid signal-caller in the league, another report from ESPN‘s Todd Archer said he has an offer that would put him at number two. Archer said Prescott’s most recent proposal from the Cowboys would pay him an amount putting him behind only Russell Wilson among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Wilson’s current contract has him earning $35 million per year. Prescott is set to make just over $31 million this season if he plays under the franchise tag.

The Seattle Seahawks’ QB1 is also slated to receive $110 million in guaranteed money throughout his contract. His contract will get him close to the Los Angeles Rams’ deal with their starting quarterback, Jared Goff. Archer said Prescott would be somewhere in between Wilson and Goff in terms of guaranteed dollars.

Archer also said if the offer from the Cowboys is real, it shows the team believes Prescott is among the best in the league. Throughout the winter, Prescott’s detractors have claimed the reason he doesn’t have a done deal yet is that the team isn’t sold on him.

That was an argument former Cowboys receiver Dex Bryant made earlier this spring. Bryant posited the theory the team signed Andy Dalton was because it was preparing to move away from Prescott.

Archer said he finds it hard to believe the team doesn’t believe in its starting quarterback.

“If they did not believe in Prescott, would they have placed the exclusive franchise tag on him, which prevented other teams from making Prescott an offer? If they did not believe in Prescott, wouldn’t they have at least thought about going after a top free agent, like, say, Tom Brady?”

Prescott was selected 135th overall in the 2016 draft and since that time has compiled a 40-24 record. He’s also taken his squad to the playoffs twice and won a playoff game, something the franchise hasn’t accomplished much in its recent past.

The fifth-year player is also coming off a career-best season. He threw for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns with just 11 interceptions in 2019. Archer said that he doesn’t know why the Cowboys would decide to be moving away from Prescott this year, of all years. If the offer he reported is genuine, the reporter believes it shows the Cowboys are dedicated to bringing one of their biggest stars back for many years.