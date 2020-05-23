’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Usman Umar Finally Proposes To Lisa Hamme

Usman Umar finally popped the question to Lisa Hamme, based on a new 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days sneak peek recently released on TLC’s website.

The preview currently appears to be unavailable, but it showed the couple arguing about the fact that Usman had yet to propose to Lisa in-person on the eve of their wedding. Usman insisted he did not have to propose to Lisa because they were still having issues and he wasn’t even sure if the wedding would be happening. After listening to her man’s point of view, she told him he was missing the point and walked out of the room.

“Lisa is angry with me because it’s the day before our wedding and I did not propose to her in person yet,” Usman explained to the show’s cameras. “I wanted to propose last night but because Lisa got so angry after she found out I was chatting with other women.”

Later, the couple talked about combining their cultures, and Lisa explained why a proposal was so important to her. Usman then brought her back to the room and got down on one knee to ask her a question.

“Would you marry me, Lisa?” he asked, before adding he needed peace and happiness in their union.

Lisa quickly accepted the proposal and leaned forward to kiss her fiancé. While talking to the show’s cameras, she was unable to hold back her tears of joy, saying it was everything she wanted.

While appearing on The Domenick Nati Show, Lisa said she has been with Usman for 3 years and this August will mark their first anniversary.

She also addressed calling her husband the N-word, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She told the show’s host that it was said out of context and out of stupidity. She said her husband had since accepted her apology, but she has still be receiving a lot of hate and backlash for people online. Lisa said other “very famous people” have advised her not to give it too much attention and allow it to die down on its own.

Now that they’ve been married for almost a year, Lisa said she and Usman are happy with their sex life. She said Usman wants kids, but if she’s unable to conceive then she’s open to him taking a second wife. If he does take another wife, she said she will hold a higher title than the others and Usman will have to be able to financially take care of two households.

When asked about living together, Lisa said due to issues beyond her control she can’t bring her husband to the United States right now but will be returning to Nigeria soon.