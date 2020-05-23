‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Says ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ After Split From Husband Josh

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee was ready to get out and have some fun Friday night according to her latest Instagram post. The fitness model and reality television star has been through a lot over the past few months and now it seems she is leaning on a friend to set aside her stress for a few hours.

Mackenzie’s new Instagram post showed her sitting at a table at a restaurant next to a friend. The two sat next to one another and leaned together to snap a photo. Mackenzie had a restaurant menu in front of her and it appeared that the two were just getting started on their outing.

A second photo showed the two ladies both sipping a fun, frilly drink through straws and the third snap appeared to be a bathroom selfie of the two women. Mackenzie had some of her blond hair pulled up and held back with a scrunchie and she wore a silver necklace.

The Teen Mom star chose form-fitting maroon pants, a black tank top, and a black leather jacket for her girls’ night out outfit and she appeared to be having a pretty good time. Mackenzie’s caption noted that girls just wanna have fun, seemingly a nod to the infamous Cyndi Lauper song and she included a pink emoji in the caption as well.

Given all that Mackenzie has been through lately, it is understandable that she would feel ready for a night out with a friend. She announced this week that she has once again split from her husband Josh and this time she insists it’s for good. Not only has her marriage been pretty rocky for a while, but her beloved mother passed away last December after an intense cancer battle.

It looks like Teen Mom fans were thrilled to see Mackenzie taking some time for some fun and self-care. More than 13,000 of the star’s followers liked the post within the first couple of hours it was live on her Instagram page, and more than 150 people quickly commented too.

“You deserve it! Sending prayers and positive thoughts to you and your children!” wrote one fan.

“Girl you have fun!!! Don’t let yr husband get you down!!! You are beautiful!! You have been through so much cry if you want to!!! You are a wonderful person and mom!!!” praised a supportive follower.

“Stay smiling it looks good on you,” encouraged someone else.

Mackenzie may still have plenty of tough days ahead of her, but for at least a little while on Friday, she seemed happy and ready to forge forward. Teen Mom fans have been standing by her side through all of the challenges she’s navigated these past few months and it looks like they’re ready to lend more support in the days ahead.