Donald Trump Campaign Slams Joe Biden Over ‘Racist And Dehumanizing’ Comments

On Friday, President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign blasted the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, The Hill reported.

The Trump campaign slammed Biden for suggesting that African-Americans who want to vote for Trump “ain’t black.”

“It is clear now more than ever, following these racist and dehumanizing remarks, that Joe Biden believes black men and women are incapable of being independent or free thinking,” said Katrina Pierson, leader of Black Voices for Trump.

Biden made the controversial remarks earlier in the day, during an interview with The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God. Wrapping up the interview, the anchor said that Biden should come back on the show because “we’ve got more questions.” The former vice president seemingly dismissed the suggestion, making the controversial comment.

“You’ve got more questions? Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

Hours later, during a call with black business leaders, Biden walked back his remarks. The former vice president apologized and said that he “shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” adding that he does not take the support he enjoys among African-Americans for granted.

During the interview, Biden was grilled over his past support for crime bills that have disproportionately affected the African-American community. He pushed back against the criticism by pointing out that African-American voters carried him to victory in the Democratic Party’s presidential primaries. Biden also said that he is vetting “multiple” African-American women for the position of his running mate.

Both Biden and Trump have been trying to make inroads with the African-American community. Polling suggests that Biden is far more popular than Trump among black voters, the majority of whom plan on supporting him in November.

In her statement, the Trump campaign’s Pierson touched upon Biden’s decades-long record, concluding that the Democrat has done nothing to deserve the support of the African-American community.

“Biden has a history of racial condescension and today he once again proved what a growing number of black Americans and I have always known — Joe Biden does not deserve our votes,” she said.

As Common Dreams reporter Eoin Higgins pointed out via Twitter, the Trump campaign immediately took advantage of the situation, and is now fundraising with T-shirts featuring Biden’s controversial remarks.

Impossible to overstate how outmatched Biden and his people are when it comes to messaging. This took, what, 8 hours? pic.twitter.com/pLmOiVHiEb — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) May 22, 2020

Polling suggests that the 2020 presidential election will be a tight race. A Fox News poll released yesterday showed Biden eight points ahead of Trump nationwide, but other surveys show that the commander-in-chief has an advantage in key battleground states.