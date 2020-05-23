Passenger Airplane Crashes In Pakistan, Killing At Least 76 People

Per local reports, the aircraft crashed because its engines started malfunctioning

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft crashed in Karachi, Pakistan, only minutes before landing, killing at least 76 people on Friday, the BBC reported.

PIA flight PK8303 was flying from Lahore to Karachi and had 99 passengers along with eight members of the crew on board, the report said. The airplane crashed in a densely-populated residential area near Karachi airport, reportedly damaging several houses.

The reason for the Airbus A320 aircraft’s crash is suspected to be due to mechanical issues. Prior to the crash, the pilots attempted to land at the city’s Jinnah International Airport and the runways were cleared for the purpose.

The pilots, however, decided not to land and the airplane went round again. Minutes later, however, the captain told the air traffic control center that he had lost both the engines and issued a mayday call.

According to The Express Tribune, one of Pakistan’s national newspapers, two passengers have reportedly survived the crash while bodies recovered from the site have been shifted to two different hospitals in the city.

The Pakistan army, private rescue teams, firefighters, and local residents rushed to the site of the crash to help the victims and retrieve bodies.

In pictures: PIA plane crashes on homes in Karachi https://t.co/MC14d7LZOk pic.twitter.com/fMvb5R4276 — The Express Tribune (@etribune) May 22, 2020

One of the survivors named Muhammad Zubair spoke to local media outlets and described the ordeal, saying that the airplane was flying smoothly and no one had suspected any faults or issues. Zubair, who is reportedly in a stable condition, said that when the aircraft started going down, the situation inside the plane turned chaotic, per the BBC.

“I could hear screams from all directions. Kids and adults. All I could see was fire. I couldn’t see any people – just hear[d] their screams.”

The survivor explained that he unfastened his seatbelt and jumped out of the aircraft when he saw some light. Another survivor has been identified as Zafar Masud. Both the passengers were seated at the front of the aircraft, the BBC report detailed.

The tragic incident happened only a few days after the Pakistani government relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown in the country and allowed local flights to resume services. Many of those on board were going to Karachi to celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid with their families to mark the end of Ramadan.

Following the crash, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan took to his Twitter account and expressed his grief over the incident, promising immediate inquiry into the matter.

Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 22, 2020

Several other heads of the states also expressed their condolences with the victims and showed solidarity. These included the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Candian counterpart Justin Trudeau, and the Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani.