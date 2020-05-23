Attempted Murder Charges Dropped Against Kenneth Walker, Boyfriend Of Slain EMT Breonna Taylor

Officials in Kentucky have dropped attempted murder charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, the EMT who was fatally shot by police during a botched raid.

As HuffPost reported, Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine announced that a grand jury did not find sufficient evidence to indict Walker on charges of attempted murder of a police officer and assault. Walker, a legal gun owner, opened fire after Louisville Metro police served a no-knock warrant at the home he shared with Taylor. Walker said he believed the officers were intruders and opened fire, striking one of them in the femoral artery. Police returned fire, shooting Taylor eight times and killing her.

In audio released Friday, Walker said that police did knock, but both he and Taylor feared it was her ex-boyfriend. Police did not respond when Taylor asked them to identify themselves, and later came into the house without further warning.

It was then that Walker said he opened fire.

“So I’m like what the heck? So I grab my gun, it’s legal, I have a license to carry, I’ve never even fired my gun outside of a range,” Walker said. “There’s another knock at the door, she’s yelling at the top of her lungs, and I am too, at this point, ‘Who is it?'”

Wine said on Friday that he believed police identified themselves, but neither party may have heard what the other was saying.

As The Inquisitr reported, the shooting sparked controversy and a call from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer for a “thorough investigation” into the shooting. As the report noted, police entered the apartment for a warrant that allowed them to search for drugs, but none were found.

The FBI announced this week that it was opening an investigation into the shooting.

“FBI Louisville has opened an investigation into the shooting of Breonna Taylor. The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence and will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair, thorough and impartial manner,” Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown said in a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday.

The shooting had sparked nationwide outrage, with many calling on authorities to drop the charges against Walker and for police who killed Taylor to face charges. Others compared it to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, with critics saying police in both cases failed to bring proper investigations into the killing of unarmed black victims. Subsequent reports also indicated that police may have used false information to obtain the warrant, leading to more scrutiny.