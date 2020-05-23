Halle Bailey Dazzles In A Gold Bra Top And Cute House Slippers Ahead Of MTV’s Virtual Prom Event

Chloe x Halle is participating in the "Prom-a-thon."

Chloe and Halle Bailey showed off their stylish take on prom dresses ahead of MTV’s star-studded Prom-athon event. The two sisters, who perform under the name Chloe X Halle, will be making an appearance during the virtual party, and it looks like they’ll be dressed to impress.

On Friday, the Grown-ish stars shared three snapshots of their prom-inspired ensembles on their joint Instagram page. For their photo shoot, Chloe and Halle had created their own version of a prom photo backdrop inside their home. It included a set of four giant gold foil balloons that were arranged to read “2020.” The wall behind them had also been covered with long silver fringe and a few latex party balloons. The lighting was even dark, as if the sisters were attending a dance.

Halle was rocking an all-gold ensemble that featured a leopard-print pattern. Her bra-style top had thin spaghetti straps, a wide V-neck, and sequin trim around the bottom. The singer’s matching skirt had ruched sides, which created a draped effect in the front. The garment also featured thigh-high slits on the sides that showed off her slender legs. However, she wasn’t wearing high heels to elongate her limbs. Instead, she had a pair of plush pink house slippers on her feet. Her comfy footwear was designed to look like a smiling cartoon shark with huge eyes and tiny flippers.

Chloe’s look was just as dazzling. It included a long silver chain dress with a flesh-toned sheath underneath to keep the singer from revealing too much. The metallic chain links were smaller and closer together on the garment’s bodice than they were on the skirt, which featured round chain links that created a gradually-widening grid pattern. It looked like Chloe was possibly wearing a pair of black underwear underneath the eye-catching dress. She was barefoot.

Chloe wore her locs piled high on top of her head, while Halle wore hers down and curled at the ends. Both girls looked like they were wearing the same wine-red lipstick.

Chloe and Halle’s prom picture racked up over 170,000 likes in short order. A few of Halle’s fans suggested that she was slightly channeling Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

“I’m definitely getting Ariel vibes from Halle,” read one response to the sisters’ post.

Halle’s house shoes were also a big hit.

“Let’s be honest, the house slippers made this photo 10x better. It’s quarantine, I don’t blame her,” another fan wrote.

“That’s it. The votes are in. Hello to our prom queens!” gushed a third admirer.

Chloe X Halle recently created a special dance for their new hit song “Do It,” so those who plan on watching the MTV Prom-athon might want to start practicing their choreography. The event was created for teens who have been unable to attend proms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Bailey sisters are just two of the big names who will be performing during the special, which airs at 9 p.m. ET on MTV’s YouTube page.