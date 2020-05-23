Lisa Rinna’s Daughters, Delilah Belle & Amelia Gray Hamlin, Rock Skimpy Bikinis On Beach

Delilah Belle Hamlin and her sister, Amelia Gray Hamlin, got in some relaxation time at a Malibu beach on Thursday, according to The Daily Mail. The girls were spotted walking in the sand together as they both showed off some serious skin in a couple of skimpy bikinis.

The daughters of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, and her actor husband, Harry Hamlin, revealed how fit they are as they enjoyed the sunny California day a they hung out together. The beaches had recently opened after being shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak and it looks like Delilah and Amelia took full advantage of it. Their choice of swimwear were different from each other, but they both looked amazing in them.

For the outing, Delilah, 21, chose to wear a two-piece brown suit that seemed to accentuate her toned body. The bikini top consisted of spaghetti straps that held it in place so not to slip off. It fitted snugly across her bosom with a knot in the middle for an extra boost of fashion. The triangular-shaped bottoms dipped down in the middle exposing Delilah’s flat tummy. She had on a pair of round sunglasses and had her dark hair pulled back away from her face in a low bun. She also added a string of pearls around her neck as a cute accent.

Her 18-year-old sister went with a floral cut-out swimsuit that featured a strapless top half. The bottoms rode high around her slender hips exposing plenty of skin. Amelia Gray Hamlin protected her eyes with a pair of narrow sunglasses. She accessorized with a chain necklace with a cross attached. big hoop earrings, and a gold bracelet on her wrist. The model left her shoulder length hair flowing freely.

The Hamlin sisters appeared to be chatting as they strolled along the sandy beach. At one point, they decided to get their feet wet in the ocean water. The photos revealed that their backsides were mostly exposed as they tested the water in their small bikinis.

Also on Thursday, Amelia Gray showed of her unique dance moves as she jammed with tambourines on her Instagram. She seems to have her mother’s dancing skills. Lisa Rinna frequently delights her fans with dancing videos and it looks like her daughter is up for the challenge as well.

Both Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray are models and they are as fit and slender as their mom. They both love to dance as it is seemingly a perfect way to stay healthy and looking great in their bikinis.