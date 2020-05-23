‘General Hospital’ Star Kirsten Storms Teases The Character Combination ‘That Needs To Be Revisited’ For Maxie

General Hospital star Kirsten Storms has plenty of ideas about what she’d like to see coming for her character of Maxie. Thursday’s show dropped a major hint about what the writers appear to have planned, but Kirsten recently shared some thoughts of her own.

The new issue of Soap Opera Digest shares details from the chat they recently had with Kirsten. The actress is celebrating 15 years on the soap playing this character and she took a bit of a walk down memory lane during the interview.

While Kirsten seemingly loves the entire cast of General Hospital, she noted that working with Bradford Anderson is especially dear to her. Bradford’s character of Spinelli has a long history with Maxie and fans have always loved this pairing.

Spinelli is married to Ellie and raising Georgie, his daughter with Maxie, and they recently moved back to Port Charles after a few years away. Maxie, of course, is involved with Peter right now. This has caused quite a bit of tension in this years-long friendship between Spinelli and Maxie as he distrusts Peter.

Spinelli knows in his gut that Peter isn't right for Maxie. Is there anything he can do to pull them apart?

Viewers have had the opportunity to see a fair amount of Spinelli and Maxie together over the past few months, but the interactions have been tense due to the Peter issue. Despite that, Kirsten says that this relationship with Spinelli is her favorite out of all of Maxie’s relationships.

“In all my scenes with Bradford, I have such a different energy, something that I’m not able to replicate with anyone else, and that’s all due to his talent and what he brings to the table,” Kirsten explains.

Kirsten clearly embraces the opportunity to work with Bradford whenever she can, but it turns out that’s not the only cast member she’d like to see Maxie spend time with more often.

“And can I just say, the trio of Spinelli, Jason and Maxie, that needs to be revisited. There is so much stuff that could be going on with the three of them, especially during the times they’re trying to figure out what’s going on with Peter,” the General Hospital actress notes.

Fans love watching Spinelli interacting with just about anybody else on the cast, including both Jason and Maxie. However, there has always been an especially entertaining spark when Maxie and Jason are in scenes together. Viewers would probably agree with Kirsten that there needs to be much more of this trio together in the episodes ahead.

As everybody saw during Thursday’s show, it seems that Maxie is the one connected to the surprise pregnancy that spoilers had teased. As SheKnows Soaps teases, this pregnancy will spark major conflict and it’s easy to see that happening now that it’s been suggested that Maxie’s the one who is pregnant.

Both Jason and Spinelli are certain that Peter is bad through and through, but they haven’t been able to prove it yet. At whatever point that Spinelli learns that Maxie is pregnant, he will surely feel heartbroken and worried. He’ll likely struggle over how to move forward given this surprise and Jason will surely be involved in all of this too.

Will the writers give Kirsten and fans what they want, which is more of Maxie, Jason, and Spinelli together? General Hospital spoilers hint that this surprise pregnancy will generate a lot of conflict and fans will be anxious to see more.