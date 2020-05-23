The ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 5 Trailer Is Here

The first preview of Season 5 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is here and it appears everyone will be dealing with a bit of drama this season, accepting to a report E! News.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the network confirmed a few of the couples for this season, including Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, along with exes Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima, and the new trailer has confirmed the remaining cast members.

The trailer began with a stroll down memory lane for each couple, showing how they met and got married, before switching to the present to show all the drama of married life.

First up, viewers see Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, who appeared on the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé. The pair is still planning to travel to Andrei’s home country to have a second wedding so his family and friends can witness their special day. Things started out on a happy note for this duo but quickly flipped to Elizabeth chasing after her husband to let him know he can’t treat her family “that way.”

“I’m going to f*cking f*ck him up,” Andrei is heard saying before storming back into their family gathering.

As fans of the show know, Andrei struggled to get along with his new in-laws, particularly his father-in-law and his sisters-in-law. Elizabeth’s father made it clear that he thought she could do better than a man who refused to work.

Next up, there’s Colt Johnson, who told the show’s camera that he’s ready for “Colt 2.0” and that he has since moved on from his ex-wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima. Colt is later seen asking a woman to go back to his room for sex but then the clip switched to the same woman throwing an object at him before angrily leaving the room. As for Larissa, the Brazilian beauty started taking pole dancing classes but is still having issues with her anger.

Larissa is later seen getting into a screaming match with her new boyfriend, Eric Nichols.

“Gonna call the cops?” she questioned him as he stepped closer to her face.

As for Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, the couple seemed to be dealing with some family drama. While visiting, Asuelu’s sister is seen getting into an argument with Kalani. The sister can be heard telling Kalani that she doesn’t like her before attempting to lunge at the other woman.

“If your sister would have touched my f*cking body, I would have dropped her. Period,” Kalani told her husband after the incident.

This season will also feature Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, who are still trying to have a child of their own despite Angela’s age. There will also be updates on Karine and Paul Staehle, who have decided to move back to America after living in Karine’s home country of Brazil for some time.

The fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will air on June 14.