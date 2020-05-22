Dolly Castro Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Lacy Red Corset And Jeans

Dolly Castro gave her Instagram followers a treat on Friday when she popped up on their timelines rocking an outfit that showed of her enviable hourglass figure. In the shared snapshot, Dolly rocked a bright rd corset that featured lace panels around the neckline and under the bust. She paired the eye-catching top with a pair of distressed blue jeans

Dolly accessorized the ensemble with a thick black belt and a sleek brown purse that she held by its strap. She sported a delicate gold pendant necklace and brown sandals with crisscrossed straps at the front. Dolly’s dark brown hair was swept over her shoulder and she seemed to have accentuated her eyes with dark brown shadow and eyeliner. She also appeared to have coated her lips with a nude gloss.

In her caption, Dolly revealed that she was all dressed up to go to the supermarket. But she added that she was envisioning herself at her favorite restaurant with her husband. She went on to express nostalgia about life before coronavirus restrictions, stating that she missed going to the gym and hugging people without judgment, among other things.

The post has been liked more than 10,000 times, as of this writing and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans showered the Nicaraguan fitness model with praise. While a lot of the comments were in Spanish, Dolly’s English-speaking admirers chimed in as well.

“Definitely the most beautiful woman on the planet,” one fan wrote before adding two red lip emoji to their comment.

“Gorgeous smile gorgeous lady,” another Instagram added.

Others responded to her caption and shared some of the things they miss now that they’re in coronavirus induced quarantine.

“Definitely miss the gym! Just being around other people getting their workouts in can be so motivating! You look amazing as always!” a third Instagram user commented.

Yes being free an enjoying life to the fullest. This really is a horrible time in the world,” Hope you [sic] an family is staying safe!

In one of her previous captions, Dolly opened up about how she’s been working out at home.

“Before the gyms closed down I would always do a warm-up cardio, a 1-hour lifting session, followed by sprints,” she wrote. “Now at the house, I’m constantly doing HIIT exercises that leave me drained, but I love them.”

The caption accompanied a photo of Dolly in a cheeky pair of snug gray shorts and a white sports bra.