Tessa Brooks Showcases Her Long Legs In A Blue Bikini, Bobby Socks, & Strappy Heels

Tessa also rocked a blazer over her two-piece.

YouTube star Tessa Brooks wowed her fans with the unique way she chose to style her skimpy swimwear. On Thursday, the multi-talented dancer, actress, and model took to Instagram to show off her bikini body in a set of photos and a video.

Tessa wore a textured aqua string bikini with a slide-style top that showcased her perky cleavage. Her matching bottoms had string ties on the sides and a low scoop front. In the first photo included in her Instagram carousel, Tessa was pictured pulling the side strings up high so that they reached the smallest part of her waist. This created a slight gap between the front of the garment and her lower torso, and it exposed even more of her flat, sculpted midsection.

The former Team 10 member wore an over-sized turquoise blazer over her bikini. However, she left the front completely open, and she pushed it back with her arms to ensure that she provided a full view of her body. Tessa was also showing off her curvy hips, slender thighs, and enviably long legs.

The model’s blazer wasn’t the only unusual addition to her beach-ready look. On her feet, she wore a pair of white bobby socks and ivory tri-strap sandals with flared heels. Tessa accessorized her outfit with a chunky gold chain-link necklace and a pair of silver hoop earrings. She also rocked a pair of over-sized sunglasses with square, pale blue frames. She wore her long brunette hair down and mostly pushed back behind her shoulders.

For her photo shoot, Tessa posed on a small balcony. Her final photo was a mirror selfie that showed her striking a sassy pose by leaning against a wall with one arm upraised and one knee lifted up. Her upload also included a video. Tessa gave the camera a flirty smile and a little laugh before stretching out on a padded lounger.

In the caption of her post, the model explained that the look she was going for was being prepared to attend a Zoom meeting after sunbathing. As of this writing, her 8.8 million Instagram followers have rewarded her creativity with over 260,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“How can one person be so damn pretty,” one admirer remarked.

“Someone who can rock heels and a bikini suit wow,” another fan said.

“Honestly she be setting trends,” a third remark read.

“For the love of God, you are so beautiful,” gushed a fourth devotee.

Tessa often impresses her fans with her fashion choices. Her followers also went wild over the tiny bandeau top and colorful jacket that she was pictured wearing in a previous Instagram post.