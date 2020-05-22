Instagram Model Julia Muniz Shows Off Her Booty While Napping On The Beach

Instagram model Julia Muniz put her tanned figure on display as she was photographed taking a nap on the beach. She was joined by her friend and the two gave viewers a glimpse of their backsides while they laid down on their surfboards.

Muniz is as well-known for her surfing skills as she is for her stunning physique, and she incorporated her love for the sport in her latest update. Lately, her Instagram feed has been littered with snaps of her enjoying the water, and this pic was no different. She was captured laying down on the shore of a beach alongside her friend, fellow surfer Felicity Palmateer.

The 21-year-old has spent her time in the surfing town of Margaret River, Australia during the coronavirus outbreak, and she tagged Contos Campsite, Witchcliffe – which is located in the Western part of Australia – as the location of the pic. Muniz was seen laying down flat as she rested her head on her folded arms atop her pink surfboard. Palmateer was to her right and was in the same position on her own red board. The two had their heads facing each other. Behind them was picturesque blue water and a mountainside in the distance was visible.

The Brazilian model’s fans were treated to a glimpse of her tanned figure, and her athletic booty was prevalent in the black one-piece swimsuit she wore. Palmateer also had her derriere exposed as she rocked a black swimsuit as well, but her’s was a two-piece. Muniz included a caption that mentioned making the most of her recent free time.

Many of the model’s 753,000 Instagram followers appreciated the tandem snap, and more than 12,000 of them hit the “like” button. She received compliments in English and Portuguese, and her replies were flooded with heart-eye emoji. Several fans commented on the duo’s contrasting hair colors, and one Instagram user used the hashtag “#saltandpepper.”

“Beached Babes….” a follower wrote.

“Incredibly gorgeous babes,” another replied while adding several emoji.

“Did it hurt when you fell from the vending machine? Cause you look like a snack!” an admirer jokingly wrote.

One female follower wanted to know if this photo meant that local beaches were open.

“Are we already allowed to go surfing again?” they asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this week Muniz scintillated fans with a soaking-wet bikini post. She was photographed in the water wearing a mismatched bikini and her top was almost falling off. That upload garnered more than 38,000 likes from her loyal fan base.