Laci Kay Somers Poses In A Thong & Sneakers In New Instagram Upload

Laci Kay Somers brought the heat to her Instagram grid with her latest share, posing in a skimpy thong and running shoes. The 28-year-old model posted the scantily clad photo on Friday, May 22, much to her 10.7 million followers’ delight.

Laci posed from the side in the racy image, looking over her shoulder to stare at the camera with bedroom eyes. She stood tall, one leg straight, the other stretched out behind her. She arched her back, amplifying her hourglass figure and all of her curves.

She wore a sheer, black crop top with long sleeves. Due to Laci’s positioning, her buxom bust was on full display from the side. Her derriere was completely bare, save for the tiny thong that she wore as underwear. She tugged at the waistband of the panties with one hand, her other arm down by her side. Her long, tanned legs seemed to go on forever. She paired the ensemble with gray, black, and neon yellow lace-up sneakers.

Laci’s icy blond-gray locks cascaded down her back. She wore her hair parted to the side, and her hair slid down in straight strands, transitioning into loose waves once they hit the middle of her back.

She wore a ring on her middle finger, and her nails looked to be lacquered with white polish.

Laci appeared to wear a face full of makeup, starting with her brown brows, which arched high over her arctic blue eyes. It seemed as if she wore a light pink shadow on her lids. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards, giving her a cat-eye look. It looked like her waterline was rimmed with liner. Her lower lashes appeared to be coated with black mascara.

Her cheeks seemed to be brushed with with blush, making her sculpted cheekbones pop. Her plump pout looked to be filled in with a dusty pink gloss.

In just 30 minutes, the post racked up more than 33,000 likes and over 740 comments.

Laci’s fans flocked to the comments section in droves, showering the model in compliments and praise for her latest risqué snap.

“Beautiful outfit nice kicks,” shared one follower, punctuating their comment with a red heart.

“So damn fine,” wrote another, adding a smiley face.

“On a whole different level,” commented a third social media user, including three flame emoji.

“My favorite blonde,” said a fourth fan.

Many others left rows of heart eye emoji.

This is just the latest NSFW photo from Laci Kay Somers, who also recently shared a picture of herself with an unzipped top.