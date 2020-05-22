Alicia Keys Stuns In Bra & Leather Jacket For ‘Clash’ Magazine

Alicia Keys took to Instagram to share a number of new photos that took place for the latest issue of Clash Magazine.

In the first shot, the “You Don’t Know My Name” hitmaker stunned in a black bra, which displayed her toned stomach and decolletage. The singer wrapped herself up in a black-and-white leather jacket with large shoulder pads. Keys paired the ensemble with high-waisted black bottoms and sported her brunette hair in plaits. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore large hoop earrings. Over the years, the Grammy Award-winner has been open about wearing no makeup and appeared to be completely natural for this recent shoot.

Keys was captured in front of a plain white backdrop from the waist-up. She tilted her head back and closed her eyes. The 39-year-old flashed a smile and boasted her raw beauty.

In the next slide, Keys donned a multicolored crop top with short sleeves. She also paired the outfit with colorful bottoms that were only just visible. The mom-of-two opted for black circular dangling earrings and showed off her long plaited hair that was tied up in a ponytail. Keys held onto a white cardboard trumpet while tilting her head back. She was photographed from the side which helped showcase her strong jawline. Keys continued to smile and showed off her teeth.

In the third slide, she covered up in a red coat with a shimmery gold design all over. Keys opted for one dangling earring and held onto a long black feather above her head. The former coach on The Voice closed her eyes and parted her lips slightly.

In the fourth and final frame, Keys wore an all-black ensemble. She put on a turban, a turtleneck sweater, and a coat over the top. Keys was snapped fairly close-up and looked to her right with a soft expression.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 151,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 19.2 million followers.

“You are beautiful and perfect. An icon. All my love and affection from Italy,” one user wrote.

“Wow, you look so pretty,” another devotee shared.

“Every single picture is not only amazing but also ART, sis,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous blue love heart emoji.

“Such an example and an inspiration. A sensible and lovely woman. So fabulous and fantastic, a queen @aliciakeys,” a fourth admirer commented.

