‘Tuca & Bertie’ Revived By Adult Swim For Season 2 After Netflix Cancellation

Tuca & Bertie is getting another season on Adult Swim after Netflix canceled the beloved animated series last July. Adult Swim made the official announcement on Friday afternoon via their Twitter account.

The network has ordered a 10-episode sophomore season, set to debut in 2021. Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish will return to voice the titular duo once again.

“I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation,” said Lisa Hanawalt, per The Wrap.

Hanawalt also worked on Netflix’s popular adult animated series BoJack Horseman. Both animated shows have a similar sense of humor and artwork.

The series follows the adventures of roommates Tuca (Haddish) and Bertie (Wong). Tuca is an overconfident toucan with a “carefree” attitude while Bertie is an “anxious, daydreaming song thrush.”

Steven Yeun also starred as Bertie’s boyfriend, Speckle, a kind-hearted robin.

When Netflix first announced that it was canceling the series last July, fans were distraught by the news. Tuca & Bertie received critical praise upon its debut and quickly earned itself a loyal fan base.

After the announcement, Hanawalt took to Twitter to express her feelings on the show, promising to try and find it a new home.

At the time, she thanked her supporters and said Tuca & Bertie had been “everything” she “wanted it to be,” calling it “beautiful, funny, fresh, loving, horny, weird, experimental, comforting, and deep.”

Adult Swim’s tweet about saving the series has received an outpouring of love and excitement on Twitter. It racked up over 18,000 likes and quickly became a worldwide trending topic. Fans celebrated the news on social media, with many people adding that it was one of the best pieces of news they had received in a while.

“‘She-Ra’ season 5, new Carly Rae Jepsen album, ‘Tuca & Bertie’ getting renewed…this week has saved my life,” tweeted one fan.

“NEW TUCA AND BERTIE COMING TO ADULT SWIM?! It was brilliant and hilarious and profound and is exactly what the world needs!!” gushed another.

It is not yet clear if Adult Swim will air the first season of the show on its network ahead of the new season. Tuca & Bertie‘s revival marks only the second time in history that a network has saved a Netflix original series from cancellation. It previously happened when Pop TV rescued One Day At a Time.