Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Ignite Dating Rumors After He Posted Her On Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez turned some heads on social media following their recent outing.

According to Hollywood Life, the two artists were seen together on Thursday, May 21. Lanez shared a video of Megan and a friend on his Instagram account as they were hanging out at his house. Megan and her pal were sitting in Lanez’s kitchen with cups of brown alcohol on their heads. The ladies both wore tantalizing, yellow bikinis as Lanez recorded them. Later, Megan posted the Fashion Nova bikini she was wearing on her Instagram account as she posed next to a balcony alongside her friend.

Shortly after the video was posted on Lanez’s Instagram Stories, several fans wondered if the day outside meant the pair were developing a romantic relationship. In the video, the “Say It” singer was heard teasing Megan as she playfully rolled her eyes at him. Although they appeared to be comfortable around each other, many of their supporters took to Instagram to shut down the rumor. After The Shade Room reposted the video on its account, the fans insisted that the two are just friends and were simply enjoying each other’s company.

“Chile meg can have friends. Next,” one commenter wrote.

“Who wouldn’t wanna kick it with the stallion?” a fan asked, followed by a heart emoji.

Although most of their fans could see the platonic relationship between them, they did suggest that Megan and Lanez collaborate on a song in the future. Since they’ve been under quarantine, the friends have been spending time together on several occasions. Like Lanez, Megan has posted their excursions on social media in the past.

Since launching to fame last year, Megan’s been romantically linked to several men in the entertainment industry. Back in 2019, many suspected she was dating Tristan Thompson after they were seen at the same club. Additionally, reports have paired her with artists G-Eazy, Wiz Khalifa and Trey Songz. Her rumored fling with G-Eazy sparked several memes about and tweets about the pair. While Megan eventually laughed it off, she shared how the reports make her feel with Rolling Stone. For her cover story, Megan said she faces romantic speculations every time she decides to work or interact with a male artist.

“People think that if I’m hanging out with anybody, it got to be, ‘Oh, they’re having sex.’ Why can’t I just be turned up with my friend tonight?” Megan asked. “They’re just doing this s**t because they want some attention, and I cannot feed into it.”