Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Lacy Pink Bodysuit

Ashley Alexiss has been keeping her Instagram fans on their toes with a variety of new updates lately, and in her newest share from today, she showcased her hourglass figure in lingerie. She rocked a light pink lacy bodysuit with a plunge neckline.

The photo was taken in a professional studio, and she posed in front of a completely white backdrop. The model stood with her left leg crossed in front as she placed her left hand on the top of her head and her right hand behind her neck. She glanced at the camera with a flirty pout on her face.

Her bodysuit had a plunge neckline that allowed her to showcase her cleavage. The top of the bodysuit was made entirely of lace, and the bra portion incorporated another layer of fabric to help censor her chest. However, the strip of lace by her midriff was see-through and her toned abs peeked through. The bodysuit had a high leg cut and her curvy hips were bare. The tag noted that the piece was from Fashion Nova Curve.

Ashley wore her locks down in luxurious large curls. The heavy side part left much of her hair cascading around her shoulders. Her matching makeup application seemingly included light pink lipstick and blush, along with dark eye makeup. It looked like she rocked dark lashes, purple eyeshadow, and a hint of silver below her brows. Her only visible accessory was a ring that she wore on her left hand.

In the first hour since it went live, the post has been liked over 7,500 times. In addition, many fans headed to the comments section to send their love.

“Great photo! Looking so cool xx,” declared an admirer.

“You always look stunning and classy! I wish I was as comfortable with my curves to show them off outside my house lol,” shared a second social media user.

“Your hair I can never get over it,” raved a third supporter.

“What a gift from God!” exclaimed another devotee.

The model also showed off her sultry side in another recent Instagram update from yesterday. She rocked a wet oversized shirt and seemingly nothing underneath, although it was hard to tell for certain. She stood with her right shoulder facing the camera and glanced over with a coy expression on her face. She wore her wet hair slicked back behind her shoulders and the drenched top clung to her curves. The shirt had a baggy fit and covered her derrière.