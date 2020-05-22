Sierra Skye Stuns In Hot Pink Bikini Bottoms In New Instagram Share

Sierra Skye tantalized her Instagram fans with a sizzling bikini pic four days ago, and followed it up with another hot share today. She posed in a cropped shirt and a pair of hot pink bikini bottoms as she gave a smoldering look.

She posed next to a sliding glass door and held onto the door with her left hand. She raised her other hand by her ear and gazed directly at the camera with a fierce expression on her face.

The model’s outfit included a white T-shirt that she tied up in front to make it into a crop top. The long sleeves were rolled up and the graphic in the center of her chest read “Huncho” in blue and pink. This was tagged with the Boohoo brand’s men’s account and Quavo’s Instagram account.

Sierra also rocked a pair of tiny bikini bottoms with straps that rested high on her hips. The neon pink fabric popped against her tanned body, and the additional jewelry brought attention to her toned figure. She accessorized with a couple of gold chains that she wrapped around her midriff and her navel ring peeked through. In addition, Sierra also sported thin silver hoop earrings and a chunky gold chain necklace.

She wore her hair piled up in a high bun with her loose bangs framing her face. Her makeup application apparently included mascara, light eyeshadow, and glossy pink lipstick.

Behind her was a dimly lit living room with a couch visible in the middle.

She was well-illuminated thanks to the natural lighting, and her skin looked flawless.

The update has received over 10,700 likes in the first 15 minutes since it went live, and her devotees gushed about her good looks in the comments section.

“You are fantastic,” raved an admirer, using a string of smiley face with heart-eyes emoji to make their point.

“Can I just have your body ratio?!!!” exclaimed a second fan.

“Keep it up,” wrote a third supporter.

“And just like that, friday became way better!” noted another social media user.

The stunner also shared another bikini snap four days ago, that time opting for a zebra-print bikini top and black thong bottoms. She stood with her back angled toward the camera and propped her right foot on the edge of the cream cushions of an outdoor couch.

Sierra tugged at her bikini top with her left hand and the strap fell down her shoulder. She rocked a loose bun and completed her look with a pair of Nike sneakers.