Ryan Murphy Teases A Reshoot Of ‘Glee’ Pilot

Glee fans might be in for a treat after the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, teased a possible reshoot of the first episode, according to a report from Comic Book.

The musical series aired from 2009 to 2015 and followed a group of misfit teens as they sang their way through high school in the fictional William McKinley glee club. The series starred Lea Michele as Rachel Berry, Cory Monteith as Finn Hudson, Kevin McHale as Artie Abrams, Chris Colfer as Kurt Hummel, and later, Darren Criss as Blaine Anderson. However, looking back, Murphy may have done things a little differently.

On Instagram, the showrunner created a scene for his follower, telling them to imagine it’s 2009 again and he had relationships with talented folks like Lea Michele, Ben Platt, and Beanie Feldstein.

“If I had access to that talent, here’s the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club,” he wrote.

“Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?”

While this reshoot may not have been possible in 2009, it certainly would be possible today. Murphy now has working relationships with Platt through The Politician and Beanie Feldstein with her link to the upcoming season of American Crime Story.

After seeing the post, Michele chimed in, letting everyone know she would be totally onboard for reshooting the Glee pilot. Several other actors, including John Stamos and Dot-Marie Jones, also commented to express their desire to be a part of the project.

In the past, Murphy has criticized the original actors on the show, saying the cast managed to create more drama off-screen than they did for the actual series, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. He noted that shooting Glee was the best and worst time in his life and dealing with the cast definitely helped prepare him to become a parent. He said that the experience also taught him what not to do moving forward. Murphy added that despite the drama and darkness, he has managed to maintain relationships with many of the original cast members.