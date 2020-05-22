Sara Underwood Goes Braless Under A White Crop Top & Tiny Daisy Dukes

In her latest Instagram post, former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her fans by doing some outdoor work while rocking a scandalously skimpy ensemble. The look she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Sara wears frequently. She acknowledged the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

In the first snap, Sara stood beside a cabin in the woods, with another cabin visible in the background. She showed off her bombshell body in a pair of high-waisted Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination. The waist of the shorts came to just below her belly button, and they clung to her curves before ending with plenty of her thighs remaining on display.

She paired the Daisy Dukes with a simple white crop top that she went braless under. Sara also added several accessories to make her ensemble a bit more appropriate for the task at hand, rocking a pair of gloves and flat black boots. She also had a gray hat on her tousled blond locks and a bright red bandana around her neck.

Sara flashed a peace sign with one hand, while she held a tool with the other. She pursed her lips slightly and blew a kiss at the camera as she posed for the snap.

The second snap was taken from a closer perspective and showed off Sara’s buxom body even more. She held up the tool in her hands and had her mouth open as she posed for the camera. Her beauty look was natural, with bold brows a few shades darker than her blond tresses. She didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup at all as she posed for the sizzling snaps.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot update, and the post racked up over 25,000 likes within just one hour. It also received 179 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Do you know what I wish you were wearing absolutely nothing at all,” one fan commented.

“Stunning beautiful sexy goddess,” another follower added.

“Beautiful handy woman,” a third fan commented.

“I’m thinking Jacob is a very lucky guy. (but he knows it),” another follower said, referencing Sara’s partner, with whom she is building the cabins in the woods of the Pacific Northwest.

Sara loves to show off her curves in sexy outfits while surrounded by beautiful scenery, as another one of her recent updates proves. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara shared a double update in which she rocked a smoking-hot green romper, also from Fashion Nova. She posed in front of a stunning tree dripping with moss, and showed off her cleavage in the tantalizing look.