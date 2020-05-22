Sommer Ray Sizzles In White Bikini Top, Matching Briefs And Denim Jacket

Sommer Ray likely stopped several of her Instagram followers in their tracks on Friday with the latest photo series on her page. In the shared snapshots, the model and social media sensation rocked a white bikini top and matching briefs under a two-toned denim jacket. Sommer accessorized her look with a pair of narrow rectangular sunglasses. She also wore several chunky rings on the fingers of each of her hands and a matching white fanny pack around her waist. Sommer completed the almost all-white ensemble with a pair of shin-high boots.

In the first photo of the series, Sommer is pictured slipping something into the fanny pack as she alluringly peers over her sunglasses at the camera. In the second she leaned her back against a white car and crouched a short distance above the ground. She struck variations of that pose in the next couple of photos and before her followers saw a shot of her full body. In that shot, Summer stood with her hips slightly jutted to one side and the pose, camera angle emphasized muscle definition of her long legs.

Sommer switched things up in the final video of the series by sitting on the ground and feigning to smoke a cigarette. Much like some of the previous photos in the series, she looked over the sunglasses and up at the camera.

In her caption, Sommer claimed to want to see a movie at a drive-in which may relate to the fact that she used a car as a prop in the photo series.

The post has been liked almost 300,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 1,800 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans seemed entranced by her good looks.

“Ur so gorgeous,” one person wrote before adding to heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Omg Sommer you’re so beautiful,” a second Instagram user added.

Some of her more famous fans jumped into the comment section to praise her like weather-girl turned fitness model, Yanet Garcia. Yanet left a string of fire emoji in her comment.

Other non-famous Instagram accounts responded to Sommer’s caption and offered to take her to a drive-in.

“I’ll take you to a drive-in movie,” a third Instagram user commented.

One fan seemed to imagine that she had already agreed to the date.

“I’ll pick you up at 8 how’s that?” they wrote.

Sommer hasn’t responded to any of these comments, as of this writing.