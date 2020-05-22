Meg Turney Wears Sparkling Pasties In Latest Instagram Update

On Thursday, May 21, American cosplay model Meg Turney uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 759,000 followers to enjoy.

The provocative picture, taken by the professional photographer Martin Wong, showed the 33-year-old sitting on what appears to be an Egg chair. She opted to go topless for the photo, leaving little to the imagination. She did, however, have on a pair of multi-colored rhinestone pasties. Her ample cleavage and toned midsection were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Meg finished off the sexy look with a delicate pendant necklace, a belly button ring, and glasses with gradient frames.

The brunette bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves and a deep side part, giving the look additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have featured sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

She struck a seductive pose for the photo by arching her back and placing both of her hands on her head. She turned her neck and looked off into the distance, as she parted her lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation implied that she was pleased with her appearance in the photo.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 55,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You have the perfect body so beautiful,” gushed a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“One of your most stunning looks,” added a different devotee.

“Incredible photo, really stunning,” said another follower.

“Wow, I love seeing this amazing photo. You look captivating and absolutely stunning,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The Twitch streamer engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she flaunted her fantastic figure in a costume inspired by the character Lord Petyr Baelish from the HBO series Game of Thrones. The revealing ensemble featured a plunging, sleeveless robe and a choker necklace. That post has been liked over 29,000 times since it was shared.