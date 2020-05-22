Jena Frumes Sizzles In Orange Bikini, Says She’s ‘Blossoming Into A Bad A** Woman’

Model Jena Frumes looked stunningly sexy in her latest Instagram post. The popular social media influencer shared two new photos to her page on Thursday afternoon that showed her embracing some sunshine. It seems that her casual time outdoors in the pool while flaunting her figure in an eye-popping bikini caused quite the stir among her followers.

The pair of photos featured Jena wearing an orange bikini that showcased all of the curves of her incredible physique. She sat on a lounge chair that was placed in a few inches of water and her skin glistened from what appeared to be a bottle of spray sunscreen or oil on the table next to her.

Jena wore her golden curls in a loose style with some of the locks swept over her head. She was soaking up all of the sun’s rays and she held a glass in one hand that appeared to perhaps have lemonade in it.

In the first photo, Jena sipped from the glass and had both of her knees bent. She gazed over the glass and off in the distance, letting her jaw-dropping figure do the talking.

The orange bikini top had a cut-out that revealed a bit of underboob. The scoop neck showcased plenty of cleavage and Jena’s chiseled abs were impossible to miss in this shot.

The second photo in this Instagram post showed Jena in the same bikini, in the same spot in the water. However, the snap was taken from a slightly different angle and it emphasized her long, lean legs. In this case, Jena appeared to have her eyes closed and one hand was raised over her head to rest on the back of the lounge chair.

In her caption, Jena noted that she was blossoming and was developing more faith than fear. This sentiment combined with the gorgeous bikini snaps garnered a lot of love from Jena’s 3.9 million followers. The post had nearly 232,000 likes in about 20 hours along with more than 900 comments.

“You’re not blossoming into one because you were born as one,” declared one fan who referenced Jena’s caption.

“This is a fire post. This is heat,” wrote a follower.

“You are one fine looking woman,” praised another fan.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” someone else detailed.

Jena has been showing off those abs of hers in quite a few Instagram and TikTok posts in recent weeks, a trend that her fans seem to appreciate. With these latest bikini snaps, it seems that a lot of her followers were so taken by her jaw-dropping physique that they relied on fire emoji and other similarly positive options to show their love for her look, an understandable reaction to these sizzling-hot photos.