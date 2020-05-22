Brooks Nader Flaunts Cleavage In A Purple Bra In Sexy Selfie

Brooks Nader shared a sexy new selfie with her Instagram fans today, and she noted in the caption that it was a throwback. She showcased her cleavage in a purple bra, and the update has garnered over 7,000 likes in the first hours since it was posted.

The Sports Illustrated model gave a coy pout with her lips parted for the snap. She held the phone with one hand and left her other hand by her side. The bra that she wore had a sporty cut with thick straps. Her cleavage was pushed up and hard to miss, and the tag noted that the ensemble was from Leonisa.

She wore her hair down in a heavy side part, and her luxurious curls cascaded around her left shoulder. Her blond highlights popped in the shot, and her makeup application added a flirty vibe to her look. It looked like Brooks rocked long, dark lashes with silver eye shadow and dark peach liner on her lower lids. Her cheeks were dusted with light pink blush and her glossy, bright pink lipstick brought attention to her pout.

She stood next to an open, blue door, and the geotag noted that she was in Medellín, the capital of the Antioquia province in Colombia.

The model also gave props to many people via her tags, including director of 360 Management Gina Barone, an agent from NEXT Models @graciepuc, and NEXT Models Miami. She also tagged talent manager Autumn Cannella and Women 360 Management New York. Considering her caption, it looks like Brooks is certainly ready to get back to work.

Her many followers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You are sooo stunning wowww,” declared a social media user.

“Omg!! Purple is your color!!” exclaimed a second fan.

“OMG looks like a throwback to an almighty #purplereign from this queen!! #prettyinpurple,” raved a third admirer.

Although there weren’t many that responded to her question in the caption, some shared her sentiments of wanting to get back to work.

“Gorgeous I can’t wait to get back to shooting,” wrote another supporter.

The beauty also showed off her figure in another update on April 26, that time posing outdoors in a tiny bikini. She was photographed at an impressive estate and leaned against a tall column in front of a well-manicured garden. Brooks popped her left knee to the side and placed her left hand on the top of her head. She raised her chin up and seemed to be soaking up the rays in her multi-colored bikini.