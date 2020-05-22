Kourtney Kardashian Poses In Kylie Jenner’s Shower In New Photos

Kourtney Kardashian shared a fashionable new Instagram slideshow on Friday, May 22. The photo shoot-esque pictures were taken in a marble shower that she let her 92.6 million followers know was her younger sister’s, Kylie Jenner.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a dark mint-colored jacket that featured a collar and tied at the waist. She paired the slicker with straight-legged, butter yellow pants and gray, lace-up sneakers.

In the first image, she stared directly at the camera, her brown eyes wide. She curled up in the corner of the pink marble shower, cradling one leg with her hands. Her legs were bent at the knees, her body sideways. Due to the hunched nature of her pose, the coat reached the floor.

Kourtney remained in the corner of the shower for the second shot, this time bending her arm at the elbow, her hand touching her forehead. Her gaze remained focused on the lens. This image showed off more of her footwear and pants.

In the third picture, the reality star stood up in the shower, placing her back and one arm against the wall. This time, fans got a full look at the jacket, which fell to her knees. She looked straight ahead, tugging at the zipper of the garment.

Kourtney’s medium-length hair was parted in the middle and hit her shoulders in straight strands that fanned out at the ends.

Her dark brows arched high over her eyes and appeared to be groomed and shaped. Her eyes seemed to be rimmed with a gray shadow. Her feathery lashes curled upwards in a dramatic fashion, hitting her brow bone. Her lower lashes looked as if they were swiped with black mascara.

Her sculpted cheeks appeared to be contoured, which made her cheekbones pop. She seemed to wear a frosty nude gloss on her lips.

In the caption of the post, Kourtney encouraged fans to “say hi” to Kylie’s marble shower.

“[Kylie’s] shower is kourtneys studio,” wrote one fan.

“STUNNING,” declared another social media user in all-caps.

“Kourtney you look gorgeous,” said a third follower, punctuating their comment with two pink hearts.

“Always kills it,” commented a fourth person.

As of press time, the photo set racked up more than 474,000 likes and more than 2,400 comments.

In between photos of her three children, Kourtney also finds time to post fashion-forward photos of herself on her Instagram account. She recently shared a selfie in a floral two-piece that showcased her ample assets.