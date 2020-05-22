Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Olivia Jade & Bella Giannulli Are Reportedly Worried For Her After Guilty Plea

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s upcoming jail time is reportedly taking a toll on their daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli.

On Thursday, May 21, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty for their involvement in the college admissions case that was brought into the forefront last year. The former Fuller House star, 55, plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud while Giannulli, 56, plans to go plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. Both pleas will make the couple face jail time, with Loughlin going away for two months and her husband serving a 5-month sentence.

According to Us Weekly, both Bella,21, and Olivia Jade, 20, have mixed feelings about their parents’ decision to go with the guilty plea. While they are reportedly happy to put the case behind them and move forward, they’re still concerned about how the crime will continue to affect Loughlin and Giannulli in the future.

“Olivia and Bella were devastated when Lori and Mossimo told them they were pleading guilty,” a source shared. “The girls have been spending a lot of time at their parents’ house recently, and they are becoming much more of a tight-knit family. The girls have been on so many ups and downs that they were happy it was going to be over, but [they] fear for their mom going to jail.”

Loughlin and Giannulli, who married back in 1997, will take their pleads via video conference. In addition to their prison sentences, the couple will both have to make amends for their crimes financially. Following a judge’s agreement, the Mossimo founder will pay a fine of $250,000, as well as serve 250 hours of community service. As for Loughlin, she could pay a $150,000 fine and complete two years of unsupervised release and face 100 hours of community service. However, the charges may change once the judge makes their final decision.

Although neither Olivia Jade nor Bella was faced with any criminal charges, both of them have reportedly been wounded by the case. Back in March 2019, it was discovered that Loughlin, Giannulli and more parents paid for their children to get accepted to elite universities like the University of Southern California, Stanford and Princeton. The Giannulli family allegedly paid for both of their daughters to get into USC as crew recruits. The girls left USC following the scandal, and Olivia Jade’s career deteriorated due to the claims. Prior to the scandal, Olivia had a lucrative career as a YouTuber and social media influencer. However, several of her endorsements dropped shortly after the news of her parents’ actions broke.