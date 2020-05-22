Kara Del Toro Sizzles In A Flirty Floral Mini Dress

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro stunned her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling triple update in which she showcased her curvaceous physique outdoors. She wore a flirty floral mini dress for the occasion and paired the snaps with a sweet caption.

Kara tagged the brand With Jéan in the first snap in the series, indicating that her mini dress came from the brand, who also recently featured the stunning dress on their own Instagram page.

Kara didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the photo was taken, but she was in the midst of a lush field filled with greenery. A hill was visible in the background, and the sky was a vibrant blue without a cloud in sight.

In the first snap, Kara posed with her arms crossed over her stomach. The neckline of her mini dress dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The look had sleeves with a hint of volume and ruffled edges, and Kara pulled them down until the dress had an off-the-shoulder style that left her shoulders exposed.

The garment hugged her curves and featured a summery floral print. The mini dress showed off plenty of her legs, and the scandalously high slit on one side made the look even more revealing. Kara kept the accessories minimal, adding a necklace, a pair of dangling earrings, and a dusky rose scrunchie on one wrist. Her long locks blew in the wind and were styled in an effortless, tousled look.

In the second snap, Kara had a more serious expression on her face as she posed for the camera. The sleeves were pulled back up over her shoulders, and she tugged slightly at the slit over her thigh as she gazed seductively at the camera. The third and final snap in the photo series featured Kara in motion as she made her way through the grass and plants that brushed her hips.

Her followers loved the update, and the post received over 13,400 likes within just one hour. It also received 176 comments from her eager fans.

“You look like a goddess,” one fan commented.

“You are so gorgeous!! I wish we could be friends,” another follower added.

“Always slaying my timeline,” one follower remarked.

“Stunning,” yet another fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji and flower bouquet emoji.

Kara has been getting in touch with nature lately and sharing plenty of snaps that feature stunning plants, including flowers. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara shared a sizzling update in which she rocked a see-through lace top while posing with a gorgeous bouquet of pink flowers.