Katya Henry Shows Off Incredible Booty In Pink Tights

Katya Henry shared a workout video with her 7.5 million Instagram followers yesterday, and she took to her page today to share a still photo of her outfit. Her incredible booty was hard to miss in the shot as she showcased her curves in a black thong bodysuit and an eye-catching pair of pink leggings.

She stood with her back facing the camera and turned her right shoulder and head to the side. The model smiled with her lips closed and seemed to be enjoying her day.

Only the backside of her ensemble was visible, but it was possible to see that the bodysuit had a revealing cut that allowed her to show off a hint of sideboob. It had a small thong cut in the back that left her derrière on display, and her pink leggings hugged her curves tightly. She placed her hands in front of her as she seemingly tugged at her bodysuit.

Katya wore her hair in two high pigtails, and she accessorized with a black headband that rested on her forehead. Her makeup application apparently included mascara, light purple eyeshadow, and silver color under her brows. The most prominent aspect was her bright pink lipstick, and she kept the focus on her physique with no visible jewelry.

She stood in the corner of a room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a white door in the backdrop. A floor-length mirror leaned against the wall and revealed a console with a flat screen TV.

She promoted her “Workouts By Katya” program with a tag in the post and talked about a new challenge in the caption.

The new photo has been liked over 103,100 times in the first two hours since it went live. Many of her admirers headed to the comments section to post their thoughts.

“Lookin like a bubblegum baeee you so baddd,” raved a social media user.

“You’re literally the baddest @katyaelisehenry,” declared a second fan.

“MOTIVATION every single day!! You are gorgeous seductive,” gushed a third follower.

“D*MN GIRL You are glowing!!!” exclaimed another devotee.

The stunner often flaunts her physique in a variety of revealing ensembles, and took to Instagram a couple of days ago with another popular update. That time, she rocked a black bikini and sat on white plush seating. She added pizzaz to her ensemble with a colorful head scarf, hoop earrings, and a bracelet on her left wrist. Moreover, her neon yellow manicure peeked through and offered a bright pop of color. She was looking down and sticking out her tongue in the pic.