Jojo Babie Flaunts Her Round Booty In Super-Tight Red Pants

Jojo Babie has shown various parts of her body while being snapped in a myriad of poses on her popular Instagram feed recently. However, it’s difficult to deny that her killer curves and dynamite derriere provide the focal point for the brunt of the sexy snapshots she has uploaded for her more than 10 million followers on the platform to enjoy.

True to form, the 31-year-old — who refers to herself as “your favorite Asian girl” in her bio — served up another booty-licious Instagram update on May 22. And while she showed less skin in the picture than in some of her more revealing updates, the full scope of her bountiful backside was perhaps better framed by her latest offering.

The rear-view photo, which depicted Jojo glancing back over her shoulder as she posed in high heels on a staircase, featured her round bottom center-frame. Every inch of its curvature was apparent as a skin-tight pair of red pants clung to her skin from the waist down to her ankles. Moreover, her thick thighs and seemingly strong calves were pleasantly accentuated by the fabric as it conformed to her various contours.

Jojo wore a matching red top in the post that came down to her lower back, where it was bordered by a strip of white and rainbow-striped fabric. The small of her back and her angular shoulder blades were left free to the eye. Meanwhile, her long, blonde hair with naturally dark roots flowed down to the top of her red pants.

As she looked backward toward the camera, Jojo’s plump, pouty lips and inquisitive eyes complemented one another to form an expression that was almost seductive in nature.

Jojo’s latest snapshot became a quick hit with her fans, who wasted no time in voicing their collective approval and appreciation for her rocking bod. In just over an hour after hitting her feed, the photo post had accrued a cool 20,000-plus likes and inspired over 1,000 comments. In the caption, Jojo asked fans to share the first word that came to their minds when they saw the photo and they responded in kind.

“Thick,” wrote one admirer, adding hearts and other emoji for emphasis.

“Bootycheeks,” commented another, concisely.

“Perfection,” wrote one commenter, capturing the general tone of the thread with just 10 characters.

Jojo has been igniting the booty-loving masses on the regular recently, filling her feed with a slew of pics featuring her sizable assets. As reported by The Inquisitr, she brandished her nearly-bare backside in a string bikini on May 9.