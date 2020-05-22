Moriah Mills Looks Absolutely Breathtaking In New Lingerie Selfie

Adult actress and model Moriah Mills knows how to look great, whether in a professional shoot or just taking a selfie at home. In a recent Instagram post, Moriah, 27, posed in front of a mirror in some lingerie. Even though it wasn’t a super-high-resolution photo, the Queens native still looked great.

Moriah appeared to be standing in her bathroom, judging by the tiled floor. She also appeared to be standing right by a shower with a glass door. Posed in front of a full-length mirror, Moriah gave fans a nearly complete view of her body, with only her right arm and hand and her feet being partially obscured.

In lacy black lingerie, Moriah and her curvy body looked gorgeous. The bra wasn’t big enough to completely cover her large breasts, but it certainly put in a valiant effort. A splash of pink could be seen in a bow tying the two cups together. Her v-string panties appeared to start above her waist before going down between her legs with a bumpy outline. While this was a front-facing photo, there was no hiding Moriah’s sizable butt. Her pose had her bottom popping out to the side. A double-belly button piercing was also visible.

Moriah’s right leg stayed straight, while her left leg was bent, placed atop her right foot, with her heel against her ankle. She also had white nail polish on her fingers and toes. In her left hand, she held her phone to take the selfie. Her light brown hair flowed behind her back and onto her shoulder. She also had her head tilted to the side and wore a neutral expression. Her eyes were directed up and to the left. There was a layer of light cast on the right side of her face, giving the photo an even-more heavenly look. Additionally, some shadows were cast on her. The contrasts of this photo made for a selfie with plenty of artistic flair.

In the caption, Moriah simply stated how black suits her. Her fans definitely seemed to agree.

“In whatever color you look beautiful my doll,” one fan commented.

“Your beauty is unreal,” another commented, followed by two heart-eye cat emoji.

“I think you look good PERIOD,” wrote a third fan, followed by a 100 emoji.

“Black. Red. Blurple. You good,” a fourth wrote.

The post currently has more than 49,000 likes and over 1,300 comments. Moriah previously uploaded this photo and others from the shoot three days earlier in a composite post.