Angela Simmons Slays In Denim Ensemble & Flaunts Her Curvy Booty

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons is not afraid to flaunt what she’s got, and she drove that point home with a sassy Instagram post on Friday. Angela went with an all-denim look and her fans loved it.

The new snap that Angela posted showed her posing on her balcony, a common spot for many of her recent Instagram uploads. She wore tight jeans and a denim jacket and she oozed with confidence. The reality television star and entrepreneur had long hair extensions cascading down her back, all the way down to her derriere, and she appeared to be wearing some silver earrings that gave off just a glint of sparkle.

Angela was photographed at an angle that emphasized her curvy booty. She twisted at the torso and looked over her shoulder toward the photographer, a serious and fierce expression on her face. The Growing Up Hip Hop star appeared to go with a rather low-key makeup palette for this enticing look. She seemed to have a nude gloss on her lips and bronzer on her cheeks, but her eyes appeared to be coated with just a light touch of mascara.

The denim jacket that Angela wore was roomy and it looked like she had the front unbuttoned. She appeared to have the cuffs at her wrists unbuttoned and rolled up slightly. Angela had her arm wrapped around her torso and her hand rested against her jeans in front of her. Given the way her hand was positioned, it seemed that she might have tucked a thumb in the pocket of her skintight jeans.

The jeans hugged every curve of Angela’s muscular legs and bubbly bum. Angela’s comment contained lyrics from the Megan Thee Stallion song “Savage” and she noted that she was tired of sweats. Within just a few hours, the photo had already received more than 100,000 likes and 2,400 comments.

“Yesssss natural and gorgeous always wins!” declared one fan.

“Denim & Glutes is undefeated,” wrote a follower.

“Dam girl you fine,” noted another fan who added several rose emoji to his comment.

“Speechless, breathless, beautiful in everyway possible,” someone else praised.

Over the past few weeks, Angela has been sharing a lot of photos and videos showcasing her regular workouts, including some fierce pedaling on her Peleton bike recently. The Growing Up Hip Hop star is always touting that she is built, not bought, and her followers are consistently inspired by her curves, confidence, and determination.

The reality television star and entrepreneur might be feeling a bit cooped up and tired of sweats, but she was as beautiful as always in this latest upload and her fans never tire of seeing her phenomenal curves.