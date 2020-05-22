Jesy Nelson Performs In Sheer Top, Leather Hot Pants & Fishnet Tights For Throwback Tour Photo

Jesy Nelson — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself taken from when she was on tour.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” songstress stunned in a long-sleeved sheer black top that had white text written across the front. Underneath, she put on a black bra and paired the ensemble with tiny leather hot pants that had a long zip going up the middle. Nelson wrapped a black leather belt that had studs embroidered all over around her waist and attached a small chain to it. Underneath, the singer wore fishnet tights and rocked leather thigh-high boots. For her makeup application, Nelson appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, black eyeliner, and mascara for the occasion. Her nails had white tips and looked to be a manicure. The 28-year-old is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and opted for long wavy blond locks.

Nelson uploaded a snapshot where she was caught in action on stage. The X Factor winner had the wind in her hair and was captured standing next to a male dancer. She rested one arm on his shoulder and placed the other beside her. Nelson parted her lips and looked straight into the crowd with a fierce expression.

Due to the coronavirus, Little Mix’s plans to tour have been put on hold. For her caption, Nelson expressed that she will never ever take performing for granted again as she explained it is the one thing that makes her heart the happiest.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 66,500 likes and over 765 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6.8 million followers.

“I can’t wait till you girls are back on that stage,” one user wrote.

“You girls performing is what makes me the happiest,” another devotee shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You’re making me excited,” remarked a third fan.

“I’m sooooo ready to be queuing for 24 hours straight just to be at the barrier to see your face,” a fourth admirer commented.

Nelson is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she channeled Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s iconic denim look at the 2001 American Music Awards. Nelson wowed in a denim bra paired with bottoms of the same material with frayed hems. She put on a light blue hat and appeared to be wearing lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner. The entertainer showed off her belly button piercing and the numerous tattoos on her arms.