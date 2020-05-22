Jilissa Zoltko Flashes Her Curves In A Cut-Out Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko put her enviable curves and assets on display in her new Instagram share. In the two-photo update posted on May 21, the model slipped into a sexy cut-out two-piece swimsuit that perfectly showcased her killer physique as she soaked up some sun.

In the first photo, Jilissa was seen standing under the warm sunshine, dressed in her bathing suit. She posed in the middle of the frame and made sure to show more of her left side to the camera. Although her legs weren’t visible in the shot, it seemed like she placed her left leg forward. The posture also made her curvy hips more noticeable in the snapshot. She lowered her chin as she faced the photographer and gave a sultry gaze.

In the second pic, the Miami-based model changed her pose. She showed her backside, making her derriere the main focus of the snap. She bent her knee, raising her leg slightly as she tugged at her bottoms. She looked to the side and gave the biggest smile.

Jilissa rocked a tan bikini from Fashion Nova. The light-colored set complemented her tanned complexion. The sport-style top featured a scoop neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. Although the top had a snug fit, the padded cups perfectly covered her breasts. The garment boasted a cut-out along the base, which showed a hint of her underboob. Below that, a belt-like band stretched across her midriff.

The matching thong boasted a narrow waistband that clung high to her slim waist. It had a low-cut waistline, which highlighted her flat tummy. Like the top, the swimwear had a tiny cut-out and a belt-like band.

Jilissa left her shiny, golden tresses down and styled in soft, wavy curls that fell over her shoulders and back. To keep the focus solely on her new bikini set, she decided to wear only a few accessories. The jewelry consisted of two bangles and a ring. She sported a full makeup look for the occasion. She appeared to wear groomed eyebrows, shimmering eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and thick mascara. She completed her look with a nude lipstick.

As of this writing, the update has gained more than 24,800 likes and upward of 350 comments. Jilissa’s social media fans flocked to the comments section, taking the opportunity to write gushing messages. Countless others raved about her figure.

“It’s so cute on you, and such a pretty color,” one of her fans wrote.

“You are such a babe!!!!” another follower commented.

“Can there ever be a pic that is not good? Probably NOT!!! Gorgeous!!!” added a third Instagram user.