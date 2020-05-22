Anastasia Karanikolaou Reaches Bombshell Status In Racy Black Cutout Swimsuit

Anastasia Karanikolaou showcased her bombshell curves in a sexy black cutout swimsuit. The post was added to her feed an hour ago, and it marked her second consecutive swimsuit shot in a row.

The BFF of Kylie Jenner posed next to a large concrete wall with a plasma TV built into the structure. A few vases of white flowers appeared on the corners, and under the television was a fireplace. Stassie did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she may have been at Kylie’s swanky new mansion. Stassie leaned her back against the wall and stared into the camera with a seductive gaze and her lips slightly parted.

She opted for a black cutout one-piece that flaunted her enviable curves. The sexy suit boasted a satin-like fabric and was from Rihanna’s popular Savage x Fenty line, as a tag in the caption indicated. Its top boasted a deep V-neckline that flaunted massive cleavage and left her decolletage complete bare. Its wide armholes also offered a great view of her trim arms and the straps secured around her shoulders and back. The top of the piece cut off right below her chest and a cutout helped to expose her trim tummy and toned midsection.

The bottoms of her were just as revealing, and thanks to its high-cut sides, Stassie’s muscular thighs and curvy posterior were exposed in their entirety. The front just barely covered her modesty while its top grazed her navel and helped draw even more attention to her tiny midsection. She added only a few minor accessories to her scandalous attire, including a single gold bangle bracelet and french-tipped nails.

The reality star styled her silky blond tresses with a middle part and showed off a little bit of her dark outgrowth, making for an ombre-like look. As far as glam, Stassie appeared to have taken a page out of her BFF’s book, and her day at the pool called for an expert application of glam. She appeared to be wearing defined brows, a few thick coats of mascara, and a line of blush and highlighter.

Fans have given the photo plenty of praise so far with over 334,000 likes and 1,200-plus comments. Most fans praised her fit physique while countless others raved over.

“Inspiration for quarantine. My god you look amazing,” one follower wrote on the sizzling new snap.

“Isn’t this the hottest thing today,” a second Instagrammer commented.

“She’s PERFECTION. You look so much lke Kylie here it’s insane,” one more social media user pointed out.